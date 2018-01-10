Federal judge dismisses lawsuit against Alabama voter ID law

A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit that challenged the constitutionality of Alabama's voter ID law, Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall's office confirmed Wednesday afternoon.

U.S. District Judge L. Scott Coogler dismissed the suit, which was filed by Greater Birmingham Ministries, the Alabama NAACP, and other individuals under the claim it violates the Voting Rights Act, as well as the Fourteenth and Fifteenth Amendments of the U.S. Constitution.

“Today’s decision to dismiss the lawsuit is without a doubt the right decision,” said AG Marshall said. “Alabama’s voter identification law is one of the broadest in the nation with procedures in place to allow anyone who does not have a photo ID to obtain one. The court order makes this point exceedingly clear: ‘…a person who does not have a photo ID today is not prevented from voting if he or she can easily get one, and it is so easy to get a photo ID in Alabama, no one is prevented from voting.’"

