Former Auburn students design app to help make parking easier

Former Auburn University students are trying to make it a little easier to find a parking spot on Auburn University’s campus.

The War Eagle Parking app is now available for download. It’s an app that surveys parking lots and updates their occupancy in real time, saving commuters time when looking for a place to park.

“I went to school here in Auburn, so when I was in school I always had this problem. Waking up in the morning going to class, but you know, just driving around in circles just trying to find a parking space," said Sakthi Kandaswaamy, one of the app's creators.

"The primary focus of the app is really just like a trip planning tool. So, we want you to enter your destination, and we will show you the available options near that destination. We'll give you driving directions to the parking lot that has available parking in it," said Parker Roan, another of the app's creators. "So that might not mean parking in the closest lot that’s full, but that means parking in the next closest one that is 70 percent occupied, but then we’ll give you a way to get there and so it overall saves time.”

Parking Services officials say the app could help students save time by utilizing services offered by the university.

"It will hopefully get them to those lots that right now are being underutilized but are still serviced by our tiger transit and our bike share program,” said Auburn University Parking Services Manager Don Andrae.

Currently only about 2,000 parking spaces are on the app, but officials hope to add about 2,000 spaces to the app every year until all 12,000 spaces are available on the app.

War Eagle Parking can be downloaded for free in the Apple store and Google Play store.

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.