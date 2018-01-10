Selma police investigate first homicide of 2018

The Selma Police Department is investigating its first homicide of 2018 after a California man was fatally shot Tuesday night.

According to Lt. Tory Neely, officers responded to a home on Summerfield Road, where they found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds. Police identified the victim as Michael Stone, 32. Police say he had been in the Selma area for two months.

Stone was taken first to Vaughn Regional Medical Center then Baptist Medical Center South, where he later died.

Neely said the homicide appears to be related to a robbery, and investigators are looking at video clips from surrounding residences to try and identify the shooter.

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.