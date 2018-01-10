UCF fans buy Tuscaloosa billboard, make Crimson Tide an offer

This week, Alabama's focus is on another conference game against Texas A&M, who Alabama head coach Nick Saban thinks will be the team's strongest opponent so far this season.More >>
This week, Alabama's focus is on another conference game against Texas A&M, who Alabama head coach Nick Saban thinks will be the team's strongest opponent so far this season.More >>
Montgomery's Hyundai plant is getting into the spirit for Monday's CFP National Championship Game with several "team spirit" events planned.More >>
Montgomery's Hyundai plant is getting into the spirit for Monday's CFP National Championship Game with several "team spirit" events planned.More >>
Alabama is looking for its fifth national title in the last nine season. Georgia is going for its first national title in 38 years.More >>
Alabama is looking for its fifth national title in the last nine season. Georgia is going for its first national title in 38 years.More >>
Rick Karle and Paul Finebaum go back close to 25 years and even though they may not see one another often, they can pick up right where they left off.More >>
Rick Karle and Paul Finebaum go back close to 25 years and even though they may not see one another often, they can pick up right where they left off.More >>
Nick Saban will hold a press conference at 1 pm today with Crimson Tide juniors who plan to announce their plans for next season.More >>
Nick Saban will hold a press conference at 1 pm today with Crimson Tide juniors who plan to announce their plans for next season.More >>
"We want to use this as an opportunity for us to go out and develop confidence in our execution by the knowledge and experience we gain in this particular game."More >>
"We want to use this as an opportunity for us to go out and develop confidence in our execution by the knowledge and experience we gain in this particular game."More >>
The Tide has a tough test when they host rival Tennessee, and Saban isn't taking the game lightly.More >>
The Tide has a tough test when they host rival Tennessee, and Saban isn't taking the game lightly.More >>
This week, Alabama's focus is on another conference game against Texas A&M, who Alabama head coach Nick Saban thinks will be the team's strongest opponent so far this season.More >>
This week, Alabama's focus is on another conference game against Texas A&M, who Alabama head coach Nick Saban thinks will be the team's strongest opponent so far this season.More >>
The University of Central Florida has beaten Auburn. Now it wants a piece of Alabama.More >>
The University of Central Florida has beaten Auburn. Now it wants a piece of Alabama.More >>
Alabama football player Calvin Ridley will enter the 2018 NFL Draft, according to his Tweet.More >>
Alabama football player Calvin Ridley will enter the 2018 NFL Draft, according to his Tweet.More >>
Bama fans like Katie Meggs began arriving about an hour before the team landed at the Tuscaloosa Airport Tuesday morning.More >>
Bama fans like Katie Meggs began arriving about an hour before the team landed at the Tuscaloosa Airport Tuesday morning.More >>
Tuesday, AT&T crunched the numbers on how much data its customers used during the championship game, and to say it was a lot is a bit of an understatement.More >>
Tuesday, AT&T crunched the numbers on how much data its customers used during the championship game, and to say it was a lot is a bit of an understatement.More >>
Hurts was all grins after the game, and he had no problem with praising Tua Tagovailoa, who came on in the second half to lead Bama to a 26-23 overtime win over Georgia.More >>
Hurts was all grins after the game, and he had no problem with praising Tua Tagovailoa, who came on in the second half to lead Bama to a 26-23 overtime win over Georgia.More >>
What a week it is for Bama punter JK Scott. On Monday night he won his second national championship ring, and this Saturday he will get another ring – because he’s getting married.More >>
What a week it is for Bama punter JK Scott. On Monday night he won his second national championship ring, and this Saturday he will get another ring – because he’s getting married.More >>