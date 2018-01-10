UCF fans buy Tuscaloosa billboard, make Crimson Tide an offer

President Donald Trump is in Atlanta to watch Alabama's Crimson Tide and Georgia's Bulldogs face off in the College Football Playoff National Championship.

Tua Tagovailoa threw a 41-yard touchdown to DeVonta Smith to give No. 4 Alabama a 26-23 overtime victory against No. 3 Georgia to win the College Football Playoff national championship.

Column: Nick Saban has won plenty of national titles with the best players, but his sixth championship was all about the coach after he made a gutsy quarterback switch at halftime.

Column: Nick Saban's 6th championship is the best of all

Alabama was voted No. 1 in the final Associated Press college football poll after the Crimson Tide beat Georgia in the national championship game, and unbeaten Central Florida finished sixth.

The college football semi-final between Georgia and Oklahoma is a bigger television draw than Alabama's win over Clemson.

The University of Central Florida has beaten Auburn. Now it wants a piece of Alabama. Well, maybe not seriously, but fans of the university apparently do. A billboard has gone up in Tuscaloosa, allegedly paid for by UCF fans and it's sure to be noticed.

The electronic billboard spot features an image from the Knights' Peach Bowl win over Auburn and text that reads "Congratulations Alabama! How about a home & home series with UCF?"

UCF may be letting its undefeated 13-0 season go to its head after topping it off with the 34-27 Peach Bowl victory over the Tigers. Following that win, they proclaimed themselves the 2017 National Champions.

Florida Gov. Rick Scott even signed a proclamation Monday before the College Football Playoff National Championship, declaring UCF the national champions. So what did Alabama head coach Nick Saban think about it?

Before his team's 26-23 win over Georgia in the title game, Saban was asked about UCF's crowning of themselves as the "national champions."

"I'm fine with it," Saban explained. "Doesn't mean anything to anybody but them. I mean, I'm fine with it," he went on. Ouch.

The Knights even had a parade at Disney World to celebrate their national championship.

The Knights felt left out of the College Football Playoff picture, a picture that eventually developed into Alabama winning the national championship for the 17th time, and the fifth time in the Saban era.

But before you dismiss UCF and Bama outright, believe it or not, they've played before. And UCF is the series winner. The Knights defeated the Crimson Tide 40-38 back in 2000 in the first and only meeting between the two schools.

They hold the bragging rights, but the next meeting could be very different. In the end, it's all in good fun, from one 2017 national champion to another.

