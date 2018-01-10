Auburn offers to take students to upcoming Mississippi State game

The Auburn Tigers are on a roll on the basketball court. The men's basketball team is up to No. 22 in the AP Poll and is in the midst of a 13-game winning streak after overcoming a more than 10-point deficit to beat Ole Miss Tuesday night.

Now at 15-1 on the season, and 3-0 in the SEC, the Tigers seem to be feeding off the energy the crowd is bringing, and head coach Bruce Pearl seems to want them on the road with them in Starkville Saturday.

"The support has been way ahead of the results. The results have been coming. Yeah the support has been great and it continues to get better, like, we are going to Mississippi State and we are going to take a bus of students to Mississippi State, how about that? If we sell one bus we might take two buses," said Pearl.

All students interested are asked to email markets@auburn.edu for information.

The Tigers will look to keep the streak rolling against the Bulldogs. The two teams tip at 2:30 Saturday.

