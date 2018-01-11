Things to consider before starting your weight loss resolution

Millions of Americans set out to lose weight this month as part of their new year's resolutions but some doctors say there are some health factors you should consider before you jump into something that might hurt you.

While it's a great resolution, Doctor Hujefa Vora says there is something else that you should prioritize first and that's your baseline health.

"They need to focus on making sure they see their doctor, getting an annual exam and getting their annual health screenings done," said Vora.



He suggests starting the year off by getting blood work done to learn your numbers like your glucose level, which could reveal your risk of diabetes. Also, know what your cholesterol levels are.

If you're over the age of 40, Vora recommends getting your heart and lungs checked out.

"It's important to think of things like getting an EKG done, getting a stress test done, getting pulmonary function testing done to make sure your heart and your lungs can handle any rigorous exercise program that you might put yourself on."

Vora says a new year's resolution to get the right screening done will set you up for success as you tackle other resolutions like working out and eating right.

"The last thing you want to do is fail because you had great intentions but your body couldn't keep up with what you wanted it to do," said Vora.

Screening will also help doctors tailor their nutrition and exercise recommendations for you.

