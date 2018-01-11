Guest Editorial: 4th Annual MLK Celebration - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

GUEST EDITORIAL

Guest Editorial: 4th Annual MLK Celebration

This is a guest editorial from Dr. Tommie Tonea Stewart, Dean of the College of Visual & Performing Arts at Alabama State University: 

In our life time we have witnessed many changes and many challenges. We have known great leaders and great achievers. It is our individual responsibility to build our community and create a new legacy.  

When we think about the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr.  and the Beloved community, we are talking about a legacy of brotherhood, equality, unity and, most of all, love. 

Help celebrate the legacy by joining us for the 4th annual MLK Community Celebration, Tuesday January 16, 10 a.m. or 6 p.m. at the Davis Theater for the Performing Arts. The event will feature the Montgomery Interfaith Choir as well as the presentation of the Beloved Community Awards.  

Join us as we reflect on Dr. King's work, letting each of us strive to be keepers of the dream. 

