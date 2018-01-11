Man booked in Montgomery County jail charged with 2015 homicide

Abram was already booked in the Montgomery County jail on a robbery charge. (Source: Montgomery County Jail)

A Montgomery man has been charged in a 2015 homicide, the shooting death of 20-year-old Deandre Mungro.

According to the Montgomery Police Department, Eric Abram, 23, is charged with one count of capital murder. Abram was found in the Montgomery County Detention Facility, where he was being held on an unrelated charge.

On May 23, 2015, police and fire medics responded to the 3000 block of Shenandoah Drive at 9 p.m. in reference to a person shot. They found Mungro with a fatal gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the Montgomery County Jail website, Abram was originally booked on Oct. 6 on a first degree robbery charge.

