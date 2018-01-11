Charges filed in Lee High School fight

Nine students and two parents were taken into custody after an altercation at Lee High School. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

The two adults arrested after a fight at Lee High School have been charged with disorderly conduct, and petitions for disorderly conduct have been filed in juvenile court for the nine students taken into custody.

The Montgomery Police Department responded to the fight Wednesday and took the students and two parents into custody. We still do not know what caused the fight.

Police say injuries sustained during the fight were minor.

