Vernon: Rain and cold air arrive Friday

Soak up all the warmth you can, while you can because change is in the air. Temperatures peaked in the 70s for many across Alabama today and we'll remain rather mild tonight through very early Friday morning. But after that, expect chilly conditions due to a cold front that will bring widespread rain to the state.

TONIGHT: Clouds will dominate our skies tonight ahead of Friday's cold front. Temperatures will cool after sunset but remain on the warmer side of things. Expect temperatures to be in the low to mid 60s by 10 tonight and upper 50s to low 60s overnight. Rain will pick up a bit overnight as the cold front approaches from the west. The best location for a few showers tonight and overnight will be west Alabama.

TOMORROW: A cold front will sweep across the state very early Friday morning bringing rainfall for everyone with a few thunderstorms possible. The good news is this is not a severe weather situation but there will be a few pockets of heavy rain. Given the timing of this cold front expect a wet morning commute so please be careful as you get to your morning destination.

The rain will be to our east over Georgia by midday. The timing of this front will also have a BIG impact on temperatures. Rather than heating up through the day like normal, we'll be cooling down. Our warmest temperature Friday will occur around 1 AM. The cold front will usher in cold, arctic air and that will lead to afternoon temperatures in the low to mid 40 for many.

Winds will be breezy between 10 to15 mph, with even stronger wind gusts. The wind will make it feel like the 30s during the afternoon. Eventually, we'll fall down into the lower 30s for a nighttime low Friday night.

WEEKEND & BEYOND: Fair, sunny skies will return quickly. Saturday and Sunday will be visually appealing days but below average in terms of the temperature. Both days this weekend will feature afternoon highs in the 40s and nighttime lows in the mid 20s.

Temperatures will rebound slightly after the weekend but not by much. Afternoon highs will range from the mid 40s to low 50s for much of next week. Bring the pets inside, protect your plumbing as our early sample of Spring comes to an end.

