Protesters planning to block US 231 in Troy

Protesters in Troy are organizing to block U.S. 231 on the morning of Feb. 5.

The protest is in response to the Troy Police Department's use of force in a teen's arrest in December, according to Pastor Kenneth Glasgow. The family of the teen has identified him as 17-year-old Ulysses Wilkerson. Glasgow said community members he has been in contact with came up with the date and time of the protest.

Protesters and Wilkerson's family are still calling for the release of video footage from the night of the incident. They are also calling for the officers involved to be held accountable. On Tuesday, a large group attended a Troy city council meeting demanding the truth.

Wilkerson's family wants all protests and rallies to be conducted peacefully.

