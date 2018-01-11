Suspect arrested in Montgomery rape investigation

The Montgomery Police Department has charged a man with rape after he was captured by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force Thursday.

Claude Keith Foster, 27, is accused of raping a female acquaintance in November, according to investigators.

Foster was also wanted by police on multiple domestic violence charges.

He's being held at the Montgomery County Detention Facility on a $60,000 bond.

