Suspect arrested in Montgomery rape investigation

Claude Keith Foster (Source: Montgomery County Detention Facility) Claude Keith Foster (Source: Montgomery County Detention Facility)
MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) -

The Montgomery Police Department has charged a man with rape after he was captured by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force Thursday.

Claude Keith Foster, 27, is accused of raping a female acquaintance in November, according to investigators. 

Foster was also wanted by police on multiple domestic violence charges.

He's being held at the Montgomery County Detention Facility on a $60,000 bond.

