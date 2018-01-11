Suspect arrested in Montgomery rape investigation

Check here daily for the latest information on wanted suspects in the WSFA 12 News viewing area.More >>
The Montgomery Police Department has formally charged a man with rape after the suspect was captured by U.S. Marshals Thursday.More >>
Montgomery Police are searching for a man they say committed a robbery on Christmas Eve.More >>
The Lowndes County Sheriff's Office and State Bureau of Investigation are investigating a weekend shooting that left one person dead and another seriously injured.More >>
The Houston County Sheriff's Office has arrested a man for allegedly making terrorist threats, according to Sheriff Donald J, Valenza.More >>
The first weekend of 2018 was a deadly one for Montgomery, marking the first three homicides of the new year.More >>
The Union Springs Police Department is releasing more details on a weekend shooting that left multiple people injured.More >>
The Millbrook Police Department arrested a male suspect who allegedly broke into a business Sunday night.More >>
The Elmore County Sheriff's Office arrested two suspects in connection to dozens of home burglaries, according to Sheriff Bill Franklin.More >>
The Prattville Police Department has arrested a man on burglary and attempted rape charges after an elderly woman and a witness say he broke into her home late Saturday and attempted to sexually assault her.More >>
A reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest in a Montgomery bank robbery.More >>
