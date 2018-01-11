Opelika police search for 3 suspects in bank robbery

Photos show one of the suspects. (Source: Opelika Police Department)

Opelika police officers are looking for three suspects in connection to a bank robbery Thursday afternoon.

According to the Opelika Police Department, officers responded to Troy Bank & Trust in reference to a robbery at about 2:10 p.m. Police say three suspects entered the bank armed with a gun and demanded money. Two of the suspects had their faces covered.

The suspects left with cash in a silver Mercedes passenger car. They were last seen on Frederick Road traveling west.

Photos show one of the suspects and the suspect vehicle. No one was injured during the robbery.

Anyone with information should call OPD's Investigative Services Division at 334-705-5220, or the Secret Witness Hotline at 334-745-8665.

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.