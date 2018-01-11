City officials outline improvements for Auburn in 2018

Auburn city officials are excited about the improvements they’ll be making during 2018.

They say they plan on expanding the single stream recycling program, beginning work on a new public safety center and bringing more parking to downtown Auburn.

City officials say they are also having a city-wide traffic study so that they can find new ways to reduce downtown traffic.

“We’re doing a city-wide transportation study, or traffic study. So that not only includes the downtown area, but it’s city-wide. We are looking at not only how we can accommodate more traffic in downtown, but how we can keep traffic that doesn’t have to be downtown from coming into downtown,” said Auburn City Manager Jim Buston.

Officials say residents can also expect announcements throughout the year about new updates and improvements.

