NCAA rules on Auburn hoops player Austin Wiley

Tua Tagovailoa may have led Alabama to a thrilling overtime win in Monday's National Championship; but he doesn't want that to overshadow the man he replaced at QB, Jalen Hurts.More >>
Tua Tagovailoa may have led Alabama to a thrilling overtime win in Monday's National Championship; but he doesn't want that to overshadow the man he replaced at QB, Jalen Hurts.More >>
LSU has promoted Steve Ensminger to the position of offensive coordinator. He will be officially announced as the new OC during a news conference at noon.More >>
LSU has promoted Steve Ensminger to the position of offensive coordinator. He will be officially announced as the new OC during a news conference at noon.More >>
This week, Alabama's focus is on another conference game against Texas A&M, who Alabama head coach Nick Saban thinks will be the team's strongest opponent so far this season.More >>
This week, Alabama's focus is on another conference game against Texas A&M, who Alabama head coach Nick Saban thinks will be the team's strongest opponent so far this season.More >>
South Carolina legend Marcus Lattimore will return to his alma mater's football program in an off-the-field role.More >>
South Carolina legend Marcus Lattimore will return to his alma mater's football program in an off-the-field role.More >>
LSU running back Derrius Guice will enter this year's NFL Draft.More >>
LSU running back Derrius Guice will enter this year's NFL Draft.More >>
It has been determined that sophomore center Austin Wiley has been declared ineligible for the remainder of this season.More >>
It has been determined that sophomore center Austin Wiley has been declared ineligible for the remainder of this season.More >>
After leading the Auburn Tigers to a 10-4 season in his first season as quarterback, Jarrett Stidham says he's not done yet.More >>
After leading the Auburn Tigers to a 10-4 season in his first season as quarterback, Jarrett Stidham says he's not done yet.More >>
Add another name to the growing list of Auburn underclassmen calling it a career with the Tigers to declare for the NFL draft.More >>
Add another name to the growing list of Auburn underclassmen calling it a career with the Tigers to declare for the NFL draft.More >>
A day after losing Kerryon Johnson, Auburn's backfield just took another big loss. Kamryn Pettway is also NFL bound.More >>
A day after losing Kerryon Johnson, Auburn's backfield just took another big loss. Kamryn Pettway is also NFL bound.More >>
Auburn's Carlton Davis and Kamryn Pettway have announced they will enter the 2018 NFL Draft. Davis, a junior defensive back, made his announcement on Twitter Wednesday.More >>
Auburn's Carlton Davis and Kamryn Pettway have announced they will enter the 2018 NFL Draft. Davis, a junior defensive back, made his announcement on Twitter Wednesday.More >>
Former Auburn quarterback Jeremy Johnson is returning to Carver High School, his alma mater, where he'll coach the quarterbacks in the upcoming season.More >>
Former Auburn quarterback Jeremy Johnson is returning to Carver High School, his alma mater, where he'll coach the quarterbacks in the upcoming season.More >>
Kerryon Johnson has played his last game on the Plains. The star running back announced on Twitter that he will bypass his senior season at Auburn and enter the NFL Draft.More >>
Kerryon Johnson has played his last game on the Plains. The star running back announced on Twitter that he will bypass his senior season at Auburn and enter the NFL Draft.More >>
An upset complete. No. 12 UCF finished off a 34-27 win in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl to finish 13-0 on the season.More >>
An upset complete. No. 12 UCF finished off a 34-27 win in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl to finish 13-0 on the season.More >>
At 11:30 a.m. Central Standard Time, the Auburn Tigers have a chance to replace the last memory they had of playing in Mercedes-Benz Stadium.More >>
At 11:30 a.m. Central Standard Time, the Auburn Tigers have a chance to replace the last memory they had of playing in Mercedes-Benz Stadium.More >>