NCAA rules on Auburn hoops player Austin Wiley

Tua Tagovailoa threw a 41-yard touchdown to DeVonta Smith to give No. 4 Alabama a 26-23 overtime victory against No. 3 Georgia to win the College Football Playoff national championship.

Column: Nick Saban has won plenty of national titles with the best players, but his sixth championship was all about the coach after he made a gutsy quarterback switch at halftime.

Column: Nick Saban's 6th championship is the best of all

Alabama was voted No. 1 in the final Associated Press college football poll after the Crimson Tide beat Georgia in the national championship game, and unbeaten Central Florida finished sixth.

The college football semi-final between Georgia and Oklahoma is a bigger television draw than Alabama's win over Clemson.

National champion Alabama is losing four more underclassmen to the NFL draft, including All-America safety Minkah Fitzpatrick.

The NCAA released a statement Thursday that included an official ruling regarding the eligibility of an Auburn Men's Basketball player.

It has been determined that sophomore center Austin Wiley has been declared ineligible for the remainder of this season. This comes after Auburn's self-reported violations involving recruiting and other extra benefits.

While Wiley has been ruled out for the remainder of the 2017-18 season, he is eligible to return for the 2018-19 season, the NCAA says.

Last season, Wiley averaged 8.8 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.8 blocks per game as a freshman. The Hoover native also started 22 of the 23 games he played in.

Here is the full statement released by the NCAA:

Auburn men’s basketball student-athlete Austin Wiley will not be eligible for competition until the 2018-19 season following an NCAA reinstatement decision. After an internal investigation, Auburn self-reported violations involving recruiting, extra benefits and agent-related activity. Auburn can appeal this NCAA staff decision to the Division I Committee on Student-Athlete Reinstatement. The decision is based on currently available information from the school, applies only to the individual eligibility of Wiley and does not impact any future infractions action. In addition, the outcome of this decision can be modified if additional or different facts warrant additional review. When a school discovers NCAA rules violations have occurred, it must declare the involved student-athlete ineligible and may request reinstatement for competition. NCAA staff reviews each reinstatement request on a case-by-case basis. At this time, Wiley’s reinstatement request is the only one the NCAA has received from Auburn.

This season, without Wiley, the Tigers are off to a 15-1 start, including a current 13-game winning streak-- good enough for the best start in school history.

