Alabama Senate Republicans propose modest tax cut

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Alabama Senate Republicans are proposing a modest tax cut that would allow more taxpayers to take the maximum standard deduction on their state income taxes.

Senate President Pro Tem Del Marsh said Thursday that it is a tax break that will help "working class and those who are lower income."

The bill would increase the adjusted gross income level where married taxpayers qualify for the full $7,500 standard deduction from $20,000 to $23,000.

Marsh said he estimated the proposal will cost the state $4 million to $6 million.

The Republican agenda announced Thursday also includes proposals to make child sex trafficking a capital offense; provide incentives for telecommunication companies to improve rural broadband access and establishing a process for Medicaid to recover funds from the estates of deceased individuals.

