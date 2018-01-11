1 Lowndes County school closed Friday due to water main break - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

1 Lowndes County school closed Friday due to water main break

By John Shryock, Digital Content Producer
Bio
Connect
Biography
LOWNDES CO., AL (WSFA) -

A water main break has prompted the Lowndes County School system to close one middle school for Friday.

Superintendent Dr. Daniel Boyd says Hayneville Middle School students will not have to attend classes on Jan. 12 due to the water issue.

Every other school will continue on as scheduled.

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.
 

Powered by Frankly