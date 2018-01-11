Dothan warming stations set to open - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Dothan warming stations set to open

By John Shryock, Digital Content Producer
For the homeless and those who are unsheltered, warming stations will be available in Dothan as follows:
 
Saturday, January 13th:  
First Baptist Church Dothan, 300 West Main St. in the Family Life Center directly behind the Church. Doors will open from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. No check-in after 9 p.m. The warming station will close Sunday morning at 9 a.m. Cots will be spread out and a warm place available for the night. Food will also be provided. OVERNIGHT VOLUNTEERS are needed. If you would like to volunteer, call 334-790-4031 and leave a message.
 
Sunday, January 14th:   
The Harbor in downtown Dothan at 320 North Foster (corner of Foster & Burdeshaw). Doors will open from 7 p.m. until 9 p.m. No check-in after 9 p.m. As temperatures rise Monday morning the warming station will close for the day around 8 a.m. Cots will be spread out, and a warm place for the night will be available. Snacks, coffee and drinks will also be provided. OVERNIGHT VOLUNTEERS are needed. Snacks and non-perishable food is needed. If you would like to volunteer or provide snacks and non-perishable food, call 334-790-4031 and leave a message.
 
Tuesday, January 16th:    
The Harbor in downtown Dothan at 320 North Foster (corner of Foster & Burdeshaw). Doors will open from 7 p.m. until 9 p.m. No check-in after 9 p.m. As temperatures rise Wednesday morning the warming station will close for the day around 8 a.m. Cots will be spread out, and a warm place for the night will be available. Snacks, coffee and drinks will also be provided. OVERNIGHT VOLUNTEERS are needed. Snacks and non-perishable food is needed. If you would like to volunteer or provide snacks and non-perishable food, call 334-790-4031 and leave a message.
 
Wednesday, January 17th:   
First Baptist Church Dothan, 300 West Main St. in the Family Life Center directly behind the Church. Doors will open from 7 p.m. until 9 p.m. No check-in after 9 p.m. The warming station will close Thursday morning at 9 a.m. Cots will be spread out and a warm place available for the night. Food will also be provided. OVERNIGHT VOLUNTEERS are needed. If you would like to volunteer, call 334-790-4031 and leave a message.
 
As always, public buildings in the city of Dothan such as recreation centers and libraries will be open during normal business hours for those who need a place to warm up during the daytime. 

PLEASE NOTE: Dialing 2-1-1 or 888-421-1266 is available 24/7 to find out current warming shelter information and how you can help. 

Information Source: Wiregrass 211

