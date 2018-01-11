Dothan warming stations set to open

For the homeless and those who are unsheltered, warming stations will be available in Dothan as follows:



Saturday, January 13th:

First Baptist Church Dothan, 300 West Main St. in the Family Life Center directly behind the Church. Doors will open from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. No check-in after 9 p.m. The warming station will close Sunday morning at 9 a.m. Cots will be spread out and a warm place available for the night. Food will also be provided. OVERNIGHT VOLUNTEERS are needed. If you would like to volunteer, call 334-790-4031 and leave a message.



Sunday, January 14th:

The Harbor in downtown Dothan at 320 North Foster (corner of Foster & Burdeshaw). Doors will open from 7 p.m. until 9 p.m. No check-in after 9 p.m. As temperatures rise Monday morning the warming station will close for the day around 8 a.m. Cots will be spread out, and a warm place for the night will be available. Snacks, coffee and drinks will also be provided. OVERNIGHT VOLUNTEERS are needed. Snacks and non-perishable food is needed. If you would like to volunteer or provide snacks and non-perishable food, call 334-790-4031 and leave a message.



Tuesday, January 16th:

The Harbor in downtown Dothan at 320 North Foster (corner of Foster & Burdeshaw). Doors will open from 7 p.m. until 9 p.m. No check-in after 9 p.m. As temperatures rise Wednesday morning the warming station will close for the day around 8 a.m. Cots will be spread out, and a warm place for the night will be available. Snacks, coffee and drinks will also be provided. OVERNIGHT VOLUNTEERS are needed. Snacks and non-perishable food is needed. If you would like to volunteer or provide snacks and non-perishable food, call 334-790-4031 and leave a message.



Wednesday, January 17th:

First Baptist Church Dothan, 300 West Main St. in the Family Life Center directly behind the Church. Doors will open from 7 p.m. until 9 p.m. No check-in after 9 p.m. The warming station will close Thursday morning at 9 a.m. Cots will be spread out and a warm place available for the night. Food will also be provided. OVERNIGHT VOLUNTEERS are needed. If you would like to volunteer, call 334-790-4031 and leave a message.



As always, public buildings in the city of Dothan such as recreation centers and libraries will be open during normal business hours for those who need a place to warm up during the daytime.

PLEASE NOTE: Dialing 2-1-1 or 888-421-1266 is available 24/7 to find out current warming shelter information and how you can help.

Information Source: Wiregrass 211