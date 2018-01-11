Supporters rally on state house steps for legalization of ride sharing bill

Currently, Alabama is one of six states without statewide ride sharing laws. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

Supporters gathered on the state house steps in Montgomery Thursday to push for the legalization of ride sharing companies like Uber and Lyft statewide.

Gov. Kay Ivey and other lawmakers were in attendance. They say the bill would help end confusion of the legality of the service and be a benefit to the state.

"It's just the sensible way to give Alabamians access to safe consistent and efficient transportation options," Ivey said.

Currently, Alabama is one of six states without statewide ride sharing laws. Rep. David Faulkner, who sponsors the bill with Sen. Bobby Singleton, says the bill would put Alabama more in line with the rest of the country.

"It replaces the current system which creates confusion and patchwork regulations and inconsistencies from city to city across Alabama," Faulkner said.

Similar legislation to the ride sharing bill failed to pass during the 2017 legislative session.

