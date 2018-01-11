9-year-old dies in two-vehicle crash outside Eclectic

A child is dead after a two-vehicle crash happened just outside of Eclectic Thursday, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

ALEA says the crash between a Mack garbage truck and a 2004 Chevrolet Trailblazer took place around 12:55 p.m. The crash resulted in the death of a 9-year-old girl, who ALEA Cpl. Jess Thornton says was not wearing a seat belt.

Thornton says the crash happened on Alabama Highway 63, just three miles south of Eclectic.

The 9-year-old was a passenger in the Chevrolet Trailblazer in which Thornton says Robyn Elizabeth House, 31, of Eclectic was the driver. House suffered injuries and was transported from the scene for treatment.

