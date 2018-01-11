CMPD: Man wanted in homicide 'ambushes' police, shot dead at headquarters

A man wanted in his girlfriend's killing was fatally shot in an officer-involved shooting at CMPD headquarters in uptown Charlotte Thursday night.

Jonathan Bennett, 23, was wanted in the death of 24-year-old Brittany White, his girlfriend and the mother of his 2-month-old daughter.

Police said they were briefing in the parking lot between the law enforcement center and CMPD parking deck when they were shot at multiple times. Several officers returned fire, police said.

Bennett, the suspect, was shot and taken to Carolinas Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police say.

"He ambushed us, he shot at us," CMPD Police Chief Kerr Putney said in a press briefing early Friday morning.

An officer involved in the shooting was shot in the leg and taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The officer’s identity has not been released.

"It's obvious he knew we were looking for him. Here's what I'll tell you, times like this make you appreciate people who voluntary put their lives on the line to keep us safe. Unfortunately some use that against us," Chief Putney said.

Preliminary info indicates that a CMPD Officer has been shot in leg. Transported to hospital. Injuries reported to be non life threatening at this time. Additional info to be released when it becomes available. — CMPD News (@CMPD) January 12, 2018

Investigators believe Bennett shot and killed White and then took his 2-month-old daughter with him when he left the scene in west Charlotte Thursday afternoon.

The incident happened before 2 p.m. on the 4100 block of Carlyle Drive, which is off of Alleghany Street near Wilkinson Boulevard. Officers said White was found dead with a gunshot wound.

PREVIOUS STORY: Infant found, suspect on the run after woman killed in west Charlotte

A source close to the investigation said that Bennett changed the license plate on his vehicle before going to the law enforcement center.

Police said an Amber Alert was being issued for the 2-month-old, Journei Bennett, before she was found. Officials say a second child was found unharmed at the scene.

A neighbor near the scene said he heard about five gunshots, then saw police cars racing toward the scene.

There is no word on what may have led to the incident.

Records from the Mecklenburg County Jail show that Bennett was previously arrested for communicating threats and assault on a female.

The Internal Affairs Bureau will conduct a separate investigation to determine whether CMPD policies and procedures were properly followed, which is standard protocol for an officer-involved shooting.

The officer involved is being placed on administrative leave.

There has been an outpouring of support for the Charlotte-Mecklenburg officers on social media since the deadly shooting.

RELATED: Law enforcement agencies send wishes, prayers to CMPD after deadly officer-involved shooting

Anyone with additional information is asked to call detectives at 704-432-TIPS or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

White's killing marks Charlotte's first homicide of 2018.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.