North AL native releases album, performs lead single on TODAY Show

A north Alabama native performed on NBC’s The TODAY Show Friday morning as a part of his album release day.

Anderson East, who is originally from Athens, performed the lead song, 'All On My Mind' from his newly released album, ‘Encore’. Billboard music calls East one of Nashville's most promising new talents, according to TODAY.

You can find East's music available on iTunes or the Google play store.

