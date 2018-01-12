Vehicle overturns, hits Montgomery fast food restaurant

Montgomery Police are working to determine what caused an SUV to hit a fast food building and overturn Friday morning.

According to Capt. Regina Duckett, officers were called to the scene of a two-vehicle crash on the East South Boulevard.

One of the vehicles involved in the crash flipped and landed near the drive-thru of the Church's Chicken building, our photographer at the scene reports.

No one was injured during the crash and the cause remains under investigation, Duckett says.

