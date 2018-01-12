Troy man killed in Highway 231 crash

A two-vehicle crash Friday morning has claimed the life of a Troy man, Alabama Law Enforcement Agency officials announced.

According Cpl. Justin Vann, Martin Reyes, 29, was the victim of the fatal crash. Reyes was killed when the 1997 Pontiac Sunfire he was driving struck a 2012 Mack Truck driven by Meredith Douglas Street, 59 of Alabaster.

Vann says Reyes was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene. Street was not injured.

The crash happened on U.S. Highway 231 near Hamilton Crossroads. Traffic in the southbound lanes had to be diverted while emergency crews worked the crash scene.

