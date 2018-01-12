Eric: Temps plummet as winter returns

Get ready. Winter is coming. Temperatures in the lower 60s this morning about to tank as arctic air returns to the region. We'll lose the rain by afternoon, but we're about to start another prolonged stretch of cold air that only gets colder into next week.

TODAY: The cold front is moving the region as I type. Temperatures will freefall late morning and through the afternoon, falling into the upper 30s by the 5 p.m. rush. Rain should be gone afternoon, but that's little consolation as temperatures become the main headline.

While we anticipate temperatures falling below freezing overnight, no ice issues are expected as rain will have long evaporated on roadways.

LOOKING AHEAD: Highs in the 40s and lows in the 20s will make for another bitterly cold weekend despite ample sunshine. Later Tuesday, a fresh surge of arctic air will enter the picture. Temperatures Tuesday night into Wednesday morning are liable to fall into the teens with wind chills even colder than that. A few models even hint at light snow Tuesday night (many other models keep us dry).

It could be a battle do have anything more than a short window above freezing Wednesday for highs with bitterly cold temperatures again Wednesday night and Thursday.

Bottom line, this morning's warmth is that last you're going to get over the next week ahead. Plan on Winter cold returning with a vengeance for the next 7 days.

