21 arrested in federal, state drug trafficking busts

Check here daily for the latest information on wanted suspects in the WSFA 12 News viewing area.More >>
Twenty-one people from the Enterprise and Dothan area have been arrested in early morning roundups on suspicion of trafficking meth and heroin, according to U.S. Attorney Louis Franklin, Sr. of the Middle District of Alabama.More >>
The sole survivor of a two-vehicle crash that claimed five lives in early 2016 has been arrested in Virginia following an investigation and subsequent indictments.More >>
The Montgomery Police Department has formally charged a man with rape after the suspect was captured by U.S. Marshals Thursday.More >>
Montgomery Police are searching for a man they say committed a robbery on Christmas Eve.More >>
The Lowndes County Sheriff's Office and State Bureau of Investigation are investigating a weekend shooting that left one person dead and another seriously injured.More >>
The Houston County Sheriff's Office has arrested a man for allegedly making terrorist threats, according to Sheriff Donald J, Valenza.More >>
The first weekend of 2018 was a deadly one for Montgomery, marking the first three homicides of the new year.More >>
The Union Springs Police Department is releasing more details on a weekend shooting that left multiple people injured.More >>
The Millbrook Police Department arrested a male suspect who allegedly broke into a business Sunday night.More >>
The Elmore County Sheriff's Office arrested two suspects in connection to dozens of home burglaries, according to Sheriff Bill Franklin.More >>
