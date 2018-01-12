Jones signs on to bill that would reauthorize CHIP - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Jones signs on to bill that would reauthorize CHIP

By John Shryock, Digital Content Producer
Bio
Connect
Biography
(Source: WSFA 12 News file photo) (Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) -

Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) became the 24th co-sponsor Thursday to sign on to legislation to reauthorize federal funding of the Children's Health Insurance Program, or CHIP.

The Keep Kids' Insurance Dependable and Secure (KIDS) Act would fund CHIP through 2022.

“I’m proud to announce that the first piece of legislation I'll co-sponsor will ensure a long-term funding solution for the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP),” Jones said. “I have said from day one that my first priority when I arrived in Washington would be to protect the 150,000 Alabama children -- and the nine million more across the nation -- who depend on CHIP for their healthcare."

Congress passed a continuing resolution shortly before Christmas, but according to the Associated Press, while the short-term funding is supposed to keep state programs running through March, some Republicans say federal officials believe the money will run out by early February.

Alabama's other U.S. Senator, Richard Shelby, is not among those listed as co-sponsors of the bill.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly