Jones signs on to bill that would reauthorize CHIP

High doses of vitamin D seem to keep arteries more flexible and pliable, potentially warding off future heart disease, heart attacks and strokes, preliminary research suggests.

Many parents still regularly risk their babies' lives as they put them to bed, according to a new report from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Too many babies still die needlessly of SIDS, CDC says

Nearly 40 percent of U.S. military veterans smoke or use some form of tobacco.

Time is running out for millions of American kids covered by the Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP).

As CHIP money runs out, millions of U.S. kids may lose health care

While your dog or cat might love the taste of raw meat, a steady diet of it might be a bad idea, a new study warns.

Raw meat not the safest choice for your dog … or you

Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) became the 24th co-sponsor Thursday to sign on to legislation to reauthorize federal funding of the Children's Health Insurance Program, or CHIP.

The Keep Kids' Insurance Dependable and Secure (KIDS) Act would fund CHIP through 2022.

“I’m proud to announce that the first piece of legislation I'll co-sponsor will ensure a long-term funding solution for the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP),” Jones said. “I have said from day one that my first priority when I arrived in Washington would be to protect the 150,000 Alabama children -- and the nine million more across the nation -- who depend on CHIP for their healthcare."

Congress passed a continuing resolution shortly before Christmas, but according to the Associated Press, while the short-term funding is supposed to keep state programs running through March, some Republicans say federal officials believe the money will run out by early February.

Alabama's other U.S. Senator, Richard Shelby, is not among those listed as co-sponsors of the bill.

