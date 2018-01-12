Jones signs on to bill that would reauthorize CHIP

While your dog or cat might love the taste of raw meat, a steady diet of it might be a bad idea, a new study warns.More >>
While your dog or cat might love the taste of raw meat, a steady diet of it might be a bad idea, a new study warns.More >>
Time is running out for millions of American kids covered by the Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP).More >>
Time is running out for millions of American kids covered by the Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP).More >>
Nearly 40 percent of U.S. military veterans smoke or use some form of tobacco.More >>
Nearly 40 percent of U.S. military veterans smoke or use some form of tobacco.More >>
Many parents still regularly risk their babies' lives as they put them to bed, according to a new report from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.More >>
Many parents still regularly risk their babies' lives as they put them to bed, according to a new report from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.More >>
High doses of vitamin D seem to keep arteries more flexible and pliable, potentially warding off future heart disease, heart attacks and strokes, preliminary research suggests.More >>
High doses of vitamin D seem to keep arteries more flexible and pliable, potentially warding off future heart disease, heart attacks and strokes, preliminary research suggests.More >>
The Alabama Department of Public Health has called a 2 p.m. news conference Friday to discuss the state's major seasonal flu situation.More >>
The Alabama Department of Public Health has called a 2 p.m. news conference Friday to discuss the state's major seasonal flu situation.More >>
Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) became the 24th co-sponsor Thursday to sign on to legislation to reauthorize federal funding of the Children's Health Insurance Program, or CHIP.More >>
Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) became the 24th co-sponsor Thursday to sign on to legislation to reauthorize federal funding of the Children's Health Insurance Program, or CHIP.More >>
It's like a pacemaker for the brain, created to help people with Parkinson'sMore >>
It's like a pacemaker for the brain, created to help people with Parkinson's.More >>
Dining out? Check out this week's food inspection scores.More >>
Montgomery county health inspectors visit restaurants every week. And every Thursday the 12 News Defenders bring you their findings.More >>
For the homeless and those who are unsheltered, warming stations will be available in Dothan as follows...More >>
For the homeless and those who are unsheltered, warming stations will be available in Dothan as follows...More >>
Millions of Americans set out to lose weight this month as part of their new year's resolutions.More >>
Millions of Americans set out to lose weight this month as part of their new year's resolutions.More >>
Losing weight and getting into shape top the list of most popular New Year’s resolutions year after year, but trying too hard, too soon, could be deadly.More >>
Losing weight and getting into shape top the list of most popular New Year’s resolutions year after year, but trying too hard, too soon, could be deadly.More >>
Southeastern Grocers, the parent company of Harveys, Winn-Dixie, BI-LO and Fresco y Más has issued a voluntary recall of multiple ice cream bars.More >>
Southeastern Grocers, the parent company of Harveys, Winn-Dixie, BI-LO and Fresco y Más has issued a voluntary recall of multiple ice cream bars.More >>
The flu remains widespread across much of the state, the Alabama Department of Public Health's most updated maps conclude.More >>
The flu remains widespread across much of the state, the Alabama Department of Public Health's most updated maps conclude.More >>
Hip problems affect as many as 15-percent of newborn babies.More >>
Hip problems affect as many as 15-percent of newborn babies.More >>