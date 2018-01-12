Major water leak impacts residents, schools in Hayneville - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Major water leak impacts residents, schools in Hayneville

HAYNEVILLE, AL (WSFA) -

The town of Hayneville and some surrounding areas in Lowndes County are dealing with a major water outage.

Mayor David Daniel said Friday that some residents have been without water since Tuesday.

Daniel said several agencies, including at the state level, are trying to find the leak.

The leak forced the school district to close Hayneville Middle School Friday.

