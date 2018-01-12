Sole survivor of Macon County crash that killed 5 arrested in VA

The sole survivor of a two-vehicle crash that claimed five lives in early 2016 has been arrested in Virginia following an investigation and subsequent indictments.

Luis Angel Duque, 23, was arrested by agents of the U.S. Marshal's Fugitive Task Force in Harrisonburg, Virginia, and taken to the Rockingham County Jail.

According to court documents, Duque was indicted by a Macon County grand jury for the deaths of five people in a traffic collision that happened while he was driving under the influence of alcohol.

The crash happened on U.S. Hwy. 80 in the evening hours of Saturday, March 19, 2016.

Curtis Jay McCurdy, 31, of Opelika, was killed when the Mazda Tribute he was driving collided with Duque's Ford Edge. Both of his passengers, Kyla Yarbrough, 26, and Michele Smith, 36, each of Tuskegee, also died.

Two passengers in Duque's vehicle, Luciano Tovar, 25, and Jorge Banda, 29, both of Tifton, GA. were also killed. Duque, of Moultrie, GA, was seriously injured but survived the crash.

The sheriff stated at the time of the crash it appeared to be a head-on collision that resulted in a fire and an overturned vehicle. He called it one of the most devastating collisions he'd ever seen.

The indictment, signed Sept. 13, indicates bond is fixed at $100,000 and a trial date is set for March 2, 2018.

