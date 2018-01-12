Baxley assault suspects sentenced to prison

The couple that assaulted a Baxley restaurant owner and her daughter were sentenced to prison in court on Friday.

Nathaniel Smith has been sentenced to 15 years, eight to serve, and up to 100 hours of community service. Latasha has been sentenced to 10 years, two to serve, and up to 100 hours of community service. They both have been ordered to take an anger management course.

Both were dissatisfied with their food order and assaulted Norris first, then punched her daughter when she ran to her aid. The video, shared with us by Baxley Police, has been viewed millions of times since June.

People in South Georgia began contacting police to identify the pair. Two weeks later, the couple surrendered in Bryan County.

They appeared in court several times as attorneys prepared for a November trial on assault and child cruelty charges. But days before a trial would start, they took a negotiated plea.

The victim testified in court Friday at the sentencing hearing.

"The two of you took away the trust I have in people. Not everybody, but I do look at everything differently now," Jeannette Norris said.

Victim in Baxley Quik Chik attack testifies in sentencing hearing. pic.twitter.com/AhMYPDk4ql — WTOC Dal Cannady (@wtocdalcannady) January 12, 2018

Below is the surveillance video from the attack on June 22, 2017. (NOTE: Timestamp displays incorrect date.):

Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.