Man charged with arson after fire at Montgomery hotel

Police have charged a man with arson following an investigation into a fire at a Montgomery hotel.

According to court documents, Billy Wayne Howard, 48, is facing one count of arson first degree.

Court documents indicate the investigation began after a suspicious fire at the American Best Inn, which happened on Wednesday around 10 p.m. After investigating the scene and reviewing security footage, a man was seen walking on the second floor with a plastic bag checking doors to see if they were locked.

Later, the man was seen entering a room and then leaving it with no bag on his hand, court documents say. About three minutes later smoke and flames could be seen coming from the room. The owner was told by another guest of the fire and proceeded to extinguish it.

After reviewing the security footage with the owner, Howard was identified as the suspect in the video. The owner told detectives that Howard was staying in one of the hotel rooms.

Howard was taken into custody and transported to the Montgomery County Detention Facility under $60,000 bond.

