WSFA 12 News Puppy finally gets a name

The WSFA Puppy has officially been named. On Friday we announced the result of the puppy naming contest with the winning name- Bailey!

Over the next 18 to 24 months Bailey will make appearances on Alabama Live! and other WSFA 12 News sponsored events. While you won’t always be able to see her on TV, you can follow her journey on Instagram, the website, and the news app.

Bailey is learning to become a service dog with Service Dogs Alabama and was donated by the Anderson family.

M.J. Anderson, the puppy donor, says she first became interested in donating a puppy after the experience she had with her own dog Grace. Anderson said her husband purchased Grace for her while she was undergoing chemotherapy for breast cancer.

Anderson says Grace has a sweet, loving and gentle personality and she was sure that one of her puppies could bring that same comfort to someone else.

To learn more about Service Dogs Alabama or to donate, click this link.

