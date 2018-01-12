Covington County mayors look for improvements in 2018

It won't be long now before construction begins on the renovation of the Andalusia High School football stadium and auditorium. The deal is worth more than $12 million, and it's one Mayor Earl Johnson is counting on being THE highlight of 2018.

"The contract has equipment moving in over there to get started," Johnson said.

The stadium and auditorium renovations are being paid for partially from a half-cent sales tax passed in 2013, according to Johnson. He says enough money has already been collected to pay for a good portion of the work already.

He's also counting on road crews to wrap up their work on Three Notch Street off the courthouse square. Once that is done, all the downtown thoroughfares will have been completed.

"Redoing the streets completely, sidewalks, gutters, everything," Johnson explained.

About 15 miles away in Opp, Mayor Becky Bracke survived her rookie year and ended 2017 with the $800,000 renovation of a 90-year-old train depot. Bracke is counting on that momentum to carry over to the new year; the revitalization of downtown.

"I think you'll see a difference in a year," the mayor said.

Bracke has put together a group of citizens to provide a vision of what they want to see in town.

"It's a comprehensive plan and going to implement it. We've got a plan for a while but nothing's been implemented," she said.

It's a new year for two mayors, new opportunities to link their dreams to realities.

