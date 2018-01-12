Minor traffic violation turns to chase, arrest in Elmore County

Check here daily for the latest information on wanted suspects in the WSFA 12 News viewing area.More >>
Check here daily for the latest information on wanted suspects in the WSFA 12 News viewing area.More >>
The Montgomery Police Department released its 2017 crime statistics Friday, outlining changes from 2016. And overall, crime in Alabama's capital city was down for the year.More >>
The Montgomery Police Department released its 2017 crime statistics Friday, outlining changes from 2016. And overall, crime in Alabama's capital city was down for the year.More >>
A man is in custody after a minor traffic violation in Elmore County turned into a car chase, according to Millbrook Police Chief P.K. Johnson.More >>
A man is in custody after a minor traffic violation in Elmore County turned into a car chase, according to Millbrook Police Chief P.K. Johnson.More >>
Twenty-one people from the Enterprise and Dothan area have been arrested in early morning roundups on suspicion of trafficking meth and heroin, according to U.S. Attorney Louis Franklin, Sr. of the Middle District of Alabama.More >>
Twenty-one people from the Enterprise and Dothan area have been arrested in early morning roundups on suspicion of trafficking meth and heroin, according to U.S. Attorney Louis Franklin, Sr. of the Middle District of Alabama.More >>
The sole survivor of a two-vehicle crash that claimed five lives in early 2016 has been arrested in Virginia following an investigation and subsequent indictments.More >>
The sole survivor of a two-vehicle crash that claimed five lives in early 2016 has been arrested in Virginia following an investigation and subsequent indictments.More >>
The Montgomery Police Department has formally charged a man with rape after the suspect was captured by U.S. Marshals Thursday.More >>
The Montgomery Police Department has formally charged a man with rape after the suspect was captured by U.S. Marshals Thursday.More >>
Montgomery Police are searching for a man they say committed a robbery on Christmas Eve.More >>
Montgomery Police are searching for a man they say committed a robbery on Christmas Eve.More >>
The Lowndes County Sheriff's Office and State Bureau of Investigation are investigating a weekend shooting that left one person dead and another seriously injured.More >>
The Lowndes County Sheriff's Office and State Bureau of Investigation are investigating a weekend shooting that left one person dead and another seriously injured.More >>
The Houston County Sheriff's Office has arrested a man for allegedly making terrorist threats, according to Sheriff Donald J, Valenza.More >>
The Houston County Sheriff's Office has arrested a man for allegedly making terrorist threats, according to Sheriff Donald J, Valenza.More >>
The first weekend of 2018 was a deadly one for Montgomery, marking the first three homicides of the new year.More >>
The first weekend of 2018 was a deadly one for Montgomery, marking the first three homicides of the new year.?More >>
The Union Springs Police Department is releasing more details on a weekend shooting that left multiple people injured.More >>
The Union Springs Police Department is releasing more details on a weekend shooting that left multiple people injured.More >>