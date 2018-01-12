Minor traffic violation turns to chase, arrest in Elmore County

A man is in custody after a minor traffic violation in Elmore County turned into a car chase, according to Millbrook Police Chief P.K. Johnson.

Mark Anthony Perry, 46, of Marion Junction, is facing charges of reckless endangerment, attempting to elude, resisting arrest, and giving a false name to law enforcement.

Johnson said officers reported a 2014 Nissan Altima fled after initially being stopped for a traffic violation around 9:50 a.m. Friday. The vehicle was pulled over near Alabama Hwy. 14 and Camp Grandview Road but fled into Prattville on Fairview Avenue.

According to Johnson, the vehicle reached speeds between 70 and 80 mph for nearly three miles before turning southbound into a residential area. The chase ended after Perry hit a tree in the 100 block of Valley Creek Drive. He then attempted to run on foot.

Johnson said Perry resist arrest while being taken into custody. He was treated for minor cuts sustained in the crash.

The chief said he believes Perry attempted to flee because of arrest warrants pending against him in both the Elmore and Autauga County.

For now, Perry has been placed in the Elmore County Jail under a $3,500 bond but he's had holds placed on his release by both sheriff's offices due to the outstanding warrants.

