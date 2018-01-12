Senator Doug Jones discusses first days in office

After becoming the first Alabama Democrat elected to the U.S. Senate in 25 years, Doug Jones is officially on the job.

“It’s exciting. It’s been fun, it’s been exhilarating,” Jones said. "There’s a lot of changes once you get there. The schedule has me running back and forth in between offices.”

On the campaign trail, Jones made funding for the Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP), known as ALL KIDS in Alabama, a priority. The program provides health insurance for more than 150,000 kids in Alabama and has yet to receive long-term funding.

“The first thing right now is the CHIPs program, that’s on the agenda right now,” Jones said of his plans.

Jones is a co-sponsor on legislation which would extend funding for the program for five years.

“I think you’re seeing some impact. Hopefully, I think CHIP is going to pass in part because of my election,“ the senator added.

After CHIPs, Jones said he wants to focus on trying to bring more business to Alabama, building on the announcement of a Toyota/Mazda plant, which will be built in north Alabama.

“It’s not just the legislation in Congress, but it’s trying to put Alabama’s best foot forward and talk about how open we are for business,” he said.

