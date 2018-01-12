Senator Doug Jones discusses first days in office

The 28-year-old man yelled something about his headset being broken, grabbed a gun and started shooting, police said.More >>
Jerry Miller had a baby girl in Covington 39 years ago, but had to give her up for medical reasons - and is now using social media to try to find her.More >>
The president of the Vermilion Parish School Board is standing behind the decision of a resource officer to remove and arrest a teacher who spoke out during the public comment period of the school board meeting Monday night.More >>
In the video, the guy reaches in and immediately shoves a $500 albino red-tailed python in his shirt, but the couple wasn't done yet. Moments later, the woman grabs a $450 python and puts it in her purse.More >>
A debit card that can be used without a pin was inside. More than $2,000 was on the card, along with more than $100 in cash. All of the money the man had, was in that wallet.More >>
The Toyota-Mazda hybrid plant will become the latest vehicle manufacturing facility to call Alabama home.More >>
Frustrations and dark discoveries mounted for a California town ravaged by a deadly and destructive mudslide.More >>
Legendary college football announcer Keith Jackson died Friday. He was 89 years old.More >>
