Winter has returned, could snow return as well?

Cold, dry air will continue to quickly flow into the state tonight from the northwest. Expect mostly cloudy skies tonight as temperatures fall into the upper 20s to low 30s for an overnight low. With the wind, the wind chill or "feels like" temperature will likely fall in the low to mid 20s.

OUR WEEKEND: We'll have a lovely, sunny weekend but with below average temperatures. Normal daytime highs for central and south Alabama for this time of year is in the upper 50s. We'll likely reach highs in the mid to upper 40s Saturday and Sunday afternoon. Each night will likely fall below freezing in the upper 20s Saturday night and lower 20s Sunday night. Bring the pets inside, protect your plumbing and be sure to BUNDLE UP!

NEXT WEEK: Our weather after the weekend could shape up to be very interesting. A clipper system will look to move across the area early next week. Likely moving through the state Tuesday into Wednesday. This system will bring the possibility of snowfall to our section of Alabama.

One of the more reliable long range forecasting models; the Euro, shows an aggressive showing of wintry weather impacting the state. Right now we'll place precipitation chances at 30% with the likelihood of snowfall occurring after sunset Tuesday and lasting through early Wednesday. This is IF snowfall actually does occur. There's a lot of time between now and then and the forecast will change so stay connected because we'll be sure to update you every step of the way.

Behind the system, an area of high pressure will build in allowing the return of dry, fair weather. But the high will also help reinforce another surge of cold, arctic air. This will keep temperatures well below average, especially during the overnight hours where conditions will be well below freezing.

