Lee County Humane Society keeping strays out of cold

The Lee County Humane Society has been taking in dozens of stray animals since the start of the year. Last week alone, the Lee County Humane Society had 33 stray animal intakes.

While that does seem like a lot of animals being brought in off of the street, humane society officials say that’s an average number for this time of year. Some of the stray animals being brought in have owners that are out looking for them, and the Lee County Humane Society wants to get those pets back to their owners as quickly as possible.

“Any animal that comes into Lee County Humane Society as a stray is held for seven days to give any potential owner the chance to reclaim their animal. We check the animals for microchips, obviously we check their tags. The best piece of advice I can give you if you have a pet, make sure that they are microchipped and that that microchip is up to date, and that they have a tag,” says Lee County Humane Society Outreach & Development Coordinator, Mary Wynne Kling.

Officials also say that many outdoor animals will begin looking for shelter with this cold air moving in, and they recommend bringing those animals indoors.