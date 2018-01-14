Civil Rights trail officially announced on MLK Day

Gov. Kay Ivey will be making the official announcement of the civil rights trail on MLK Day at King’s former church. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

A civil rights trail that links famous landmarks all across the United States was officially announced on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

It’s been in the works for two years, and now visitors can literally walk in the footsteps of Martin Luther King Jr. and other African American activists.

“The goal is to have tourists cross state lines and visit different civil rights sights,” Lee Sentell, Director of Alabama Tourism, said.

The trail includes almost 130 museums, churches, courthouses and other civil rights landmarks across the United States. The site stretches from Topeka Kansas to the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C. Almost 30 of the sites are in Alabama. Montgomery has ten, Selma has seven, and Birmingham and Tuskegee have four each.

“There are 12 states that have come together to promote civil rights as a group and about a fourth of all of these sights in the Civil Rights Trail are here in Alabama,” Sentell said.

“Alabama is known as the centerpiece for civil rights in America because so much happened here in Selma and Montgomery and Birmingham and even in some smaller towns,” Sentell said. “It’s a part of our identity and some of it is stuff we’re not terribly proud of, what happened 50 years ago, but it’s an important part of American history and people want to learn about this,” Sentell said.

Gov. Kay Ivey made the official announcement of the Civil Rights trail on MLK Day at King’s former church.

“It’s great to be a part of a legacy by divine providence that God placed in this place, but it’s also greater to display the love Dr. King brought to the movement and really that’s really what it’s all about and so I’m excited about the fact that not only do we celebrate one whom God used but we also celebrate here at Dexter the King of Kings as well as King,” Pastor Cromwell Handy said, the current pastor at Dexter Avenue King Memorial Baptist Church, Martin Luther King’s former church.

By connecting the sites for the first time, it makes it easier to plan a multi-state, historical road trip.

“There’s a lot to see and it’s impossible for somebody to see and do it all in one trip so the goal is to encourage people to cross state lines and to see other parts of the south that they haven’t seen before,” Sentell said. “There’s some nice itineraries because you can’t learn everything about civil rights by just going to one site,” Sentell said.

Montgomery Mayor Todd Strange, Montgomery County Commission Chairman Elton Dean, and vice president of the Montgomery Improvement Association, Joseph Craver each speak at the event.

Below are the sites in Alabama:

Anniston

Freedom Riders National Monument

Birmingham

16th Street Baptist Church

Bethel Baptist Church

Birmingham Civil Rights Institute

Kelly Ingram Park

Monroeville

Old Courthouse Museum

Montgomery

Alabama State Capitol

City of St. Jude

Civil Rights Memorial Center

Dexter Avenue King Memorial Baptist Church

Dexter Parsonage Museum

First Baptist Church on Riley Street

Frank M. Johnson Jr. Federal Building and United States Courthouse

Freedom Rides Museum

Holt Street Baptist Church

Rosa Parks Museum

Scottsboro

The Scottsboro Boys Museum and Cultural Center

Selma

Brown Chapel AME Church

Edmund Pettus Bridge

Lowndes Interpretive Center

National Voting Rights Museum and Institute

Selma Interpretive Center

Selma to Montgomery National Historic Trail

The Sullivan and Richie Jean Sherrod Jackson Foundation and Museum

Tuscaloosa

Foster Auditorium at the University of Alabama

Tuskegee

Butler Chapel AME Zion Church

Tuskegee Airmen National Historic Site

Tuskegee History Center

Tuskegee University

