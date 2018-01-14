Condition updated on gunshot victim who walked into Montgomery hospital

Police responded to West South Boulevard on reports of a person shot, but no one was located at the scene. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

An unnamed man who walked into a Montgomery hospital Sunday with a serious gunshot wound has been downgraded to non-life-threatening condition, the Montgomery Police Department said Monday morning.

Details about the shooting remain limited a day after the incident happened.

Investigators said they believe the shooting possibly happened on West South Boulevard, a location where they'd responded earlier in the day to a report of someone being shot, though no one was found.

No arrests have been made. The circumstances surrounding the shooting are still under investigation.

