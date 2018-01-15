Afternoon update on potential for snow, bitter cold weather

2PM UPDATE: The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a Winter Weather Advisory across much of Alabama, including counties we cover in central portions of the state. Here are the current watches, warnings and advisories for the lower half of Alabama:

A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect from early Tuesday morning until early Wednesday. It has been issued due to the potential it has to impact road conditions during (but not limited to) the evening commute on Tuesday. Be prepared for roads to possibly be snow covered at times. Visibility could also be reduced, so use caution while driving.

Most computer models are starting to come into agreement on our forecast; the overall pattern is slowly trending towards a higher likelihood of seeing some snow; just how much and who sees what is still up for debate.

Timing: For central and south Alabama, our day on Tuesday still looks clear of any messy weather. We start to see conditions turn wintry by later in the day (late afternoon/after dark) for the vast majority of our area.

The system responsible for bringing in this precipitation and cold air looks to move into northwestern parts of Alabama first, then slide towards the south and east.

Any lingering snow should come to an end Wednesday morning across our southeastern counties, but frigid conditions will be felt statewide. Sustained winds will be upwards of 10+ mph, but gusts are expected to reach closer to 20+ mph at times. Combine that with temperatures in the teens and you have a recipe for wind chill values in the single digits (or even lower).

Bottom Line: The potential for light to moderate snow exists across the entire state starting as early as Tuesday and lasting through early on Wednesday morning. The best opportunity to see accumulating snowfall will be north of our area, but the possibility for a total ranging from a dusting to 1"+ still remains possible for all counties. As of right now, this looks to be a higher than normal event in terms of impact because of the significantly colder air that will be in place and the frigid conditions that will arrive after the passing of the front.

If you are wondering if your local school/business is expecting to be closed, check out our story. Check back for updates throughout the rest of our Monday; as new details come into play, we will update the forecast accordingly.

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.