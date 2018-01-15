Eric: Melting our issues away

Leftover icy patches on area roadways are about to become a thing of the past. We fell into the teens in Montgomery this morning for the 5th time this month. But warmer air will rule the forecast moving forward. After 9 a.m., temperatures areawide will be above freezing with continued sunshine.

Leftover shaded areas that have managed to support some remnant ice will not be able to survive the afternoon with highs approaching 50 degrees. Temps across central Alabama fall just below freezing tonight but should remain above 32 degrees across the South.

Sunshine rules the weekend with highs near 60 Saturday and well into the 60s Sunday. Our weekend looks absolutely beautiful. A cold front will target the region by Monday afternoon, spreading widespread showers and storms with zero threat of anything frozen.

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.