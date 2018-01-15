FIRST ALERT: Chilly night ahead, icy patches will linger in some areas

Never thought I would say this, but man those 40s statewide today felt great after the very chilly conditions we have been experiencing! Sunshine was abundant and every town in our area finally made it above freezing this afternoon. The wind has slowly started to calm down a bit, so wind chill values are more manageable as well. If you have lived in Alabama long enough, then you know we like extremes; we were very cold with wintry weather issues recently, but now we are keeping our eyes on our next extreme forecast...

Tonight: High pressure has kept us sunny and calm, but tonight it will help everyone cool off effectively. Overnight lows likely won't be in the teens like the last few mornings, but they will dip into the 20s across central and south Alabama.

Road Issues: Yes - we are still going to be on the look out for potential slowdowns by Friday morning. There are still isolated spots that have not melted due to a lack of sunshine/warmth, and there are other locations that are naturally shaded. Snow, slush and water will all freeze again as temperatures dip below freezing later on tonight (after dark). While refreezing will likely happen for those patchy wet areas, know the impacts will not be as widespread as the past couple of days. The best advice we can give is to take it slow and pay attention to your surroundings!

Friday: Sunshine continues and numbers are on the rise. Highs for our Friday will likely find their way into the 50s for almost everyone. Not a bad way to end a busy weather workweek, right?!

Weekend: Low-level moisture does begin to increase in time for the weekend. On Saturday, you will not only see a few clouds, but you will also see some warmer temperatures! Highs are close to 60 degrees for the first half of the weekend, and the second half of the weekend in even warmer - mid 60s are common for many by Sunday afternoon.

Next System: As we start our new workweek on a warm note, we will be monitoring widespread rain chances to the southeast. A low pressure system producing a line of showers and some embedded isolated thunderstorms along the associated cold front. The front will likely pass through our area by the late morning and early afternoon, then will continue to bring wet weather to many locations across our viewing area through the evening hours. Although severe weather is not expected, a few thunderstorms are possible.

Behind this front we will see temperatures drop, but they won't be arctic by any stretch of the imagination. If anything, highs will be seasonable in the upper 50s by Tuesday/Wednesday/Thursday of next week.

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.