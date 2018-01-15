FIRST ALERT: Icy spots will linger early Thursday

The WSFA First Alert Weather team has declared a First Alert Weather Day for early Thursday to give you advance notice of dangerous weather conditions [READ MORE: What is a First Alert Weather Day?]

A clear, cold night is in progress; these cold temperatures will lead to leftover moisture freezing on area roadways. Overnight lows will fall down into the mid to upper teens. These below freezing temperatures will allow patchy ice in spots making make travel hazardous through noon or so Thursday.

If you must drive, please slow down! If you hit an icy patch, avoid any sudden change in direction and don't nail the brake either. Just coast through it. Conditions will quickly improve by lunch time, as temperatures rise above freezing. Thursday will likely be a day where we'll be well above freezing in the low to mid 40s for an afternoon high.

The warming trend will continue Friday and this weekend ahead of a new storm system that will arrive late Sunday. Highs will jump up to the 50s Friday afternoon and the 60s for Saturday and Sunday. Friday and Saturday will feature mostly sunny skies as clouds will begin to grow in late Sunday. We cannot rule out a few showers Sunday night due to our next system, but the bulk of the rainfall from this system will impact our area Monday.

The good news is we're expected to have slightly above average temperatures this weekend and into much of next week. Normal highs for this time up year is in the upper 50s. Given the below average setting we've been in for most of winter, it will be nice to have anything near or above normal.

Be sure to download the free WSFA First Alert Weather App so you can monitor conditions on-the-go and on your travels.

