First Alert: Midday winter weather update

These are the latest closings and delays in our area.

The WSFA First Alert Weather team has declared a First Alert Weather Day for Tuesday night into Wednesday morning to give you advance notice of dangerous weather conditions.

Going over radar trends and short-term model guidance, a few trends are emerging:

The precipitation is going to start a bit earlier, say around mid-afternoon but, temperatures should be well above freezing when that happens, meaning most or all of what falls will be rain for the Montgomery area. But, as cold air rushes in, the rain will transition over to a mixture of sleet and snow, our thoughts on the timing of the snow haven't changed much.

There's been a small increase in warm air aloft. This introduces the possibility of some light freezing rain and/or sleet, especially over south Alabama. Earlier, we thought this would be an all snow event, that now seems unlikely. A wintry mix is a good bet. We will not see enough ice to cause power outages.

I'd suggest the average snowfall will be around one inch for most of our area. That said, some people will get no snow at all, while a few isolated spots could see two or three inches.

Regardless, temperatures will plummet this evening and whatever is on the road, whether it be water, ice or snow, will freeze. Roads will likely be a big mess tomorrow morning.

If you have kids, I'd anticipate a high likelihood they won't have school Wednesday. Temperatures rebound quickly late week into the weekend. We'll be well into the 60s by Saturday.

