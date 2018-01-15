FIRST ALERT: Temperatures climbing, icy patches still a concern

There were still large patches on ice on Fairview Avenue in Montgomery Thursday morning. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

Temperatures are climbing above the freezing mark across central and south Alabama. That's a huge deal for us as the combination of sunshine and relatively warmer air will help to melt ice on roads and eventually allow the moisture to evaporate. This process will result in slick spots slowly but surely disappearing across the region.

Areas exposed to sunshine right now are generally clear and dry. But shaded spots (such are roads blocked by taller buildings) will take until afternoon to start to improve. Overall, we're in rapid improvement mode Thursday with highs topping out in the lower 40s. Friday morning's commute will be exponentially better.

Temperatures will moderate each day into the weekend with highs in the 50s tomorrow, near 60 Saturday and into the 60s Sunday. And...it's dry!

Our next chance of rain will arrive to start the new week as a front moves through Monday.

