FIRST ALERT: Snow and cold temperatures continue Wednesday morning

The WSFA First Alert Weather team has declared a First Alert Weather Day for Tuesday night into Wednesday morning to give you advance notice of dangerous weather conditions.

Snow continues to fall, and will keep falling for several more hours for central and east Alabama. The back edge of the snow is along a line from Demopolis to Gadsden, and it will steadily push eastward. The snow should end along the I-65 corridor by 3-4 a.m., and exit into Georgia by 8-9 a.m.

Roads are freezing over, and bridges are already frozen over. Temperatures are dropping quickly and all the slush and water on the roads is going to freeze into a sheet of ice. Travel is a very bad idea early Wednesday, roads will be difficult if not impossible to navigate.

No updates to the forecast, we think it's in very good shape. 1-3" for most of our area.

The combination of wind and cold will be fearsome this morning - temperatures will dive into the teens and wind chills will fall into the single digits. Couple that with some blowing snow, and frostbite could occur in as little as 30 minutes early today. If you go outside, make sure you are bundled up with a minimal amount of exposed skin.

The sun will help melt some of the snow and ice today, but with temperatures hanging at or below 32 all day, I think some icy spots will be present today, tonight and even into Thursday morning. It'll be Thursday afternoon before ALL of the ice is gone.

