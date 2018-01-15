FIRST ALERT: When will roads clear up?

These are the latest closings and delays in our area.

A state trooper blocks I-65 northbound exit 173 until ALDOT can bring sand. Cars were sliding down the slope into a wall. (Source: ALEA)

The WSFA First Alert Weather team has declared a First Alert Weather Day Wednesday to give you advance notice of dangerous weather conditions.

It's the obvious question, right? Everyone wants to know when the roads will clear up. The simple answer is - Thursday afternoon. The full answer is very complex.

+ Ice can melt even when the temperature is below 32 degrees. To understand the way this happens, you need to know the way the sun warms the air up. It doesn't directly warm the air molecules. The sun's energy heats the GROUND, which in turn heats the air above it.

So, on a day like today, there's a layer of ice laying on the ground - that ice "intercepts" the sun's energy. So, the sun's energy hits the ICE, rather than the ground. This means that the sun's direct energy is absorbed by the ice - this warms the ICE enough to melt it. But, the ice is absorbing that energy, NOT the ground. This means that the sun doesn't warm the ground, which means that the ground doesn't warm the air above it.

So, the air temperature stays in the upper 10s and lower 20s, while the ice melts.

Well, some of it...

+ So, the air temperature only matters if the sun isn't directly hitting the ice. If the sun is directly hitting the ice, it melts. But if the sun's rays aren't hitting the ice, it won't melt because the air temperature is well below 32 degrees.

+ Why does this matter? Because every foot of roadway is different. Think of your drive home from work - hills, trees, bridges, overpasses all come into play.

If trees cast shade on the road - that ice isn't melting.

If overpasses cast shade on the road - that ice isn't melting.

If concrete walls cast shade on the road - that ice isn't melting.

If you're on a northward-facing slope of a hill, the direct sun isn't hitting that ice - so that ice isn't melting.

If you're on a bridge or an overpass, the sun could be melting the top of the snow, while the subfreezing pavement underneath it is refreezing it into even more slippery ice.

If you're on flat ground - not a bridge or overpass - with the direct sun hitting the road surface, the ice is melting.

+ So, it's complicated. If you must drive today (very bad idea), there will be large stretches of very icy roadways - bridges, overpasses, shaded roads.

+ As soon as the sun sets this evening, all the available moisture will refreeze overnight and conditions will stay icy all night - until the sun comes up Thursday morning. Then, we'll see the same thing we saw this morning - the ice being directly hit by the sun will melt, while the ice in the shade will linger. But, once the air temperature goes above freezing, everything will melt. This will happen by Thursday afternoon.

Many counties are under Civil Emergency Alerts advising residents to stay off roadways due to ice/snow. A Civil Emergency is something the government issues to inform you of a threat to public safety. In today's case, it's icy roads, but it could be anything from a dam failure to a chemical spill.

