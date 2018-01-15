1,000 Alabama students to get new shoes

The Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday has inspired many to dedicate the late Civil Rights activist's birthday to a day of service. One organization is using his legacy to give back to 1,000 kids in Selma and Montgomery.

Samaritan’s Feet, a humanitarian aid organization, has dedicated their group to providing children with shoes and will provide a thousand pairs to children in the Montgomery and Selma school systems.

Here are the schools included in the donations. Selma Mayor Darrio Melton will attend the Jan. 19 event at Sophia P. Kingston Elementary.



MONTGOMERY

Wednesday, January 17: Serving 275 at Dunbar-Ramer School

Wednesday, January 17: Serving 57 at Bellingrath Middle School

Wednesday, January 17: Serving 168 at Southlawn Middle School

SELMA

Friday, January 19: Serving 250 at Sophia P. Kingston Elementary School

Friday, January 19: Serving 250 at Payne Elementary School

Manny Ohonme, CEO, and CoFounder of Samaritan’s Feet explained that the organization hopes to inspire giving that goes beyond this holiday celebration.



“We hope that these events inspire a movement of generosity and kindness in our nation in 2018,” he said. The organization not only donates the shoes but also washes the child's feet beforehand to symbolize the "foundation to a spiritual and healthy life."

SF’s shoe donation is not limited to just Alabama. With the help of 2,000 volunteers, the organization's campaign will help more than 11,000 individuals in more than 14 states and 22 cities.

For more information on Samaritan’s Feet click here.

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.