Making a difference at a young age in Pike County

From the second you walk into this Pike County Elementary School, you feel the sense of being in a loving and supportive environment. That vibe is all thanks to one educator, and her name is Megan Henderson.

For Mrs. Henderson, she is following her lifelong dream of making a difference in a classroom setting!

"I have always wanted to be a teacher. I love interacting with kids, and I love making a difference! For me, it's amazing to see the change they go through throughout the year and (to see) the progress that they make," Henderson said.

As a native of Troy and a lover of children, Mrs. Henderson loves being able to give back in a way that will set the foundation for these kid to have a strong educational journey in the future.

"I really enjoy being with the kids - I really enjoy interacting with them! For most of them, it's the first time they have ever been in school, so it's just a blank slate, and I love to make learning fun because I want the kids to enjoy school," Henderson said.

Six years into her teaching career, Henderson has learned a lot from her kids, who she refers to as "her babies." They make coming to school each day worth it!

"I have learned a lot from my students - the patience, the kindness, love. They always come in with a smile on their face, and even though sometimes it's hard to get out of bed, it makes it all worth it when they come through that front door smiling. They make it worth while to come into school so I can teach my babies everyday," Henderson said.

