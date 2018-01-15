Rescue mission offering free cardboard recycling service for local businesses

The rescue mission is a shelter for men who are homeless due to drugs or alcohol or financial hardship. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

The Dale County Rescue Mission is looking for more businesses to participate in their “Cardboard for Cause” collection program.

The service offers businesses in the Dale and Houston County area free cardboard recycling services. The nonprofit provides free cardboard collection containers, pick-up, and baling services.

The rescue mission is a shelter for men who are homeless due to drugs or alcohol or financial hardship. They also provide a place for them to work. Haley Enfinger, Executive Director and President of the Dale County Rescue Mission Board, says Cardboard for Cause helped keep the rescue mission open after financial strain threatened to shut the shelter down in June 2017 and helps them continue to stay afloat.

“We’re not funded by the federal government or the state government. Everything that we operate from comes from our cardboard sales, clothes sales, or store sales,” said Enfinger.

The service is offered at about 120 stores in Dale and Houston County. Local businesses participating call it a win for them. Not only are they helping the community, but they’re saving money.

Caleb Mccord, manager at Badcock Home, Furniture and More says the store gets at least 200 boxes shipped to the store during their deliveries twice a week. Typically, the boxes that held the furniture were tossed in their dumpster.

“We fill up our dumpsters, which cost money to rent and get dumped. We fill up those dumpsters with cardboard, which takes up a lot of space, so to get rid of those we’re saving money,” said Mccord.

In the two weeks the company has used the recycling service, they’ve already saved money by getting rid of one of their dumpsters because they didn’t use as much trash space.

“You’d be crazy not to get one of these bins for the cardboard because it saves you money and on top of that you’re giving back to a great cause,”said Mccord.

Recycled cardboard is usually weighed by the pound, anywhere from 800 to 1,200 pounds depending on how it’s packed. The mission usually gets about $30 to 40 a bale. Right now, they are averaging one to two bales daily, but their goal is four bales a day.

If you’re interested in getting a cardboard collection container in the Dale County or Houston County area contact 334-790-2726 or 334-790-2726. You can visit the organization’s Facebook page. If you’d like to donate to the cause, you can mail your contribution to 222 Donnell Blvd Daleville, Alabama 36322.

The mission is also short on plastic pallets, which are used to build the containers. If you’re a business that has pallets the rescue mission is asking you to contact them.

